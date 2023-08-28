Open Menu

RPO Inaugurates Khidmat Markaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer inaugurated Khidmat Markaz at Shadan Lund to ensure people of remote areas have all-out facilities about the police department.

Divisional Police Officer Hassan Afzal briefed about the One Window operation at the police station and said it would help out people not only DG Khan but Taunsa Sharif as well.

RPO instructed police station staff to leave no stone unturned to protect the properties and lives of the people whosoever approach them against their crimes.

He said Khidmat Markaz was a brilliant project that would help people register complaints, renew licenses, register FIRs against resisting character certificates, and mobile phone verification among 14 other facilities at the center.

RPO vowed to continue serving people through every source and means in the future as well.

