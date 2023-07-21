Open Menu

RPO Visits Lodhran To Review Security Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry visited district Lodhran to review security arrangements at mourning procession routes and Majalis points here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the regional police officer said that Muharram standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be implemented strictly and violators would be treated with iron hands. He said that foolproof security arrangements have been made across the region to avoid any untoward incident during Muharram. He said that Muharram gave us the lesson of patience and sacrifice.

Later, he laid a foundation stone of police welfare shops in the limits of Sadar Lodhran police station and also inaugurated Police Khidmat Markiz in the premises of Kehrorpaka police station.

The RPO said that the working of the police would be improved through the Khidmat Marakiz where citizens would be offered maximum facilities. He said that all possible efforts were being made to facilitate the masses as per the vision of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

District Police Officer (DPO) Lodhran Hassam Bin Iqbal gave a detailed briefing to the regional police officers regarding security arrangements during Muharram. He informed the RPO that the income of welfare shops would be spent on welfare projects of police officials.

