Rs 15m relief provided to applicants on Punjab Ombudsman orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The board of Intermediate & Secondary education Multan paid a total of Rs 10.86 million to widows/ family members of 17 deceased employees, along with creation of a post in favour of an applicant, after effective mediation of the office of the Punjab Ombudsman.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, a spokesperson said the Ombudsman Office also interacted to resolve a five-year-old family pension issue of Ruqiya Bano, a Bahawalpur-based widow, to arrange a financial benefit of Rs 649,725. Alongside, the 14-year-pending issue of Yasmin Bibi had also been resolved after the involvement of the Ombudsman Office and the Police Department paid Rs 1.376 million as family pension to both sisters, the spokesman informed.

In a similar development, the District Education Authority Toba Tek Singh recompensed Rs 550,000 to Hafiz Muhammad Saeed as payment for the repair of its offices after he approached the Ombudsman for settlement of a six-year-old issue, he said.

As a result of the processing of complainants' applications by the regional offices, the Agriculture Department had given a laser-levelling unit to Basharat Ali of Nankana Sahib while a widow namely Nazran Bibi of Sargodha had received Rs 300,000 as financial assistance after a delay of 10 years.

Similarly, the school Education Department (South Punjab) had recruited the daughter of its deceased employee, namely Sobia Malik, under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974. After the involvement of the Ombudsman Office and also paid her arrears of Rs 1.442 million, he said.

In another development, the Ombudsman Office helped Muhammad Umar Farooq of Faisalabad by ensuring that the Excise Department gave relief of Rs 91,025 by correctly assessing the property tax of the house of the plaintiff, added the spokesman.