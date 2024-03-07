Open Menu

Rs 30m Each For Upper Dir, Chitral Released: Director PDMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 06:45 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Thursday informed that an amount of Rs 30 million each has been released for calamity affected areas of Upper Dir and Upper Chitral.

He said the relief fund was provided under the directive of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur. The amount has been released for relief and rehabilitation activities in these calamity affected areas.

He said the chief minister had pledged that every possible assistance will be provided to the affected people of Upper Chitral and Upper Dir.

APP/vak

