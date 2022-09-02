Rs 3,48,507 recovered from livestock lessee

SARGODHA, Sept 02 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered Rs 3,48,507 from the defaulters of livestock department.

According to a spokesperson for the ACE, government land of livestock farm in Khizarabad area had been given for lease in various villages under cow/buffalo breeding scheme, but the lessee were not depositing their dues in government exchequer.

Regional Director ACE, Asma Ijaz Cheema, while taking action against the defaulters, directed Assistant Director (Investigation) Tassawar Abass Bosal to investigate the matter.

After an inquiry, Assistant Director (Investigation) ,Tassawar Abass Bosal and officials of the livestock department recovered dues amounting to Rs 3,48,507 from the defaulters and deposited into government account.

