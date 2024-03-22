Rs. 45 Billion Disbursed Among Beneficiaries Under Benazir Kafaalat Scheme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM
The quarterly assistance of Rs. 10,500 for January to March 2024 of Benazir Kafaalat has been disbursed among 45,00,000 beneficiaries from across the country by the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The quarterly assistance of Rs. 10,500 for January to March 2024 of Benazir Kafaalat has been disbursed among 45,00,000 beneficiaries from across the country by the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).
“Till March 21 at 4:00 pm, a total of Rs. 45 billion has been disbursed among around 45,00,000 beneficiaries of Benazir Kafaalat programme which makes 49.5 percent of the total beneficiaries”, an official source revealed.
The disbursement of the quarterly tranche (Jan-March) of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance to beneficiaries is continuing smoothly across the country.
The payment process is continued across the country, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan simultaneously to disburse the increased payment of Rs. 10,500 per household among over nine million registered beneficiary families.
The beneficiaries have been advised to receive their full payment through the agent/representative of their nearest designated bank and contact the toll-free number 080026477 or the nearest Tehsil offices in case of any deduction.
Besides Benazir Kafaalat stipend payments, the disbursement of education stipends is also being carried out across the country. In some areas, the special Ramzan grant is also being issued to the beneficiaries, he added.
The special control room has been activated in the BISP headquarters to address the complaints of the beneficiaries promptly.
However, the beneficiaries can also contact them on WhatsApp numbers including 03018472836/03028240958 (Sindh), 0318472831 (South Punjab-I), 03175370095 (South Punjab-II), 03028240972 (Central Punjab), 03028240977 (North Punjab), 03185761507 (Balochistan), 03175370081 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), 03155213394 (Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan).
The messages from the Benazir Income Support Program are sent only from 8171, and messages from any other number should not be trusted. The officials of BISP have been directed to ensure the smooth disbursement of Kafaalat payments to the women respectively without any deductions.
The staff has been deputed to monitor the process of payment disbursement and take immediate action against the agents responsible for deductions from the beneficiary’s payments.
The BISP is currently supporting 9.3 million deserving families and acting as a lifeline for those facing economic hardship.
The Unconditional Cash Transfers (UCT) program, also known as the “Benazir Kafaalat Programme,” is the core initiative of BISP and was launched in 2008. Since its inception, the UCT/Kafaalat initiative has grown to the extent that it is now the largest single cash transfer program in Pakistan's history.
Recent Stories
Over 155,000 copies of Holy Quran provided at Prophet's Mosque
A turning point in Pakistan Movement towards independence
Iconic music composer Nisar Bazmi remembered on death anniversary
Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere
Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs
Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visits food points
Speaker KP assembly violating constitution by not summoning session: Kundi
Simon Harris set to be Ireland's youngest PM
CM Sindh to further strengthen coordination with fed govt to implement projects
Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers
Stock markets diverge on outlook for interest rates
ICC Women’s T20 fixtures announced
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 155,000 copies of Holy Quran provided at Prophet's Mosque3 minutes ago
-
A turning point in Pakistan Movement towards independence3 minutes ago
-
Iconic music composer Nisar Bazmi remembered on death anniversary3 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere7 minutes ago
-
Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visits food points7 minutes ago
-
Speaker KP assembly violating constitution by not summoning session: Kundi7 minutes ago
-
Quetta Police to maintain law and order situation on Youm e Shahadat Hazrat Ali31 minutes ago
-
Landslide kills laborer31 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug dealer held, over one maund hashish recovered31 minutes ago
-
Grand Mufti of Bosnia prays for Palestine at Faisal Masjid41 minutes ago
-
VCs call for immediate suspension of new university creations41 minutes ago
-
Grand Mufti of Bosnia, Secretary of Religious Affairs forge collaboration for peace, education, comb ..1 hour ago