Rs 4.84m Given To 69 Applicants On Ombudsman's Orders

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Rs 4.84m given to 69 applicants on Ombudsman's orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :On the orders of provincial Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, the Punjab Benevolent Fund board (PBFB) has released Rs 4.84 million dues to 69 applicants.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, a spokesman for the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab said that 44 students from 16 districts had also been given educational scholarships of around two million rupees to continue their studies. He said that the Punjab Benevolent Fund Board paid around Rs 1.4 million as marriage grant to 14 other complainants, who had approached the Ombudsman's regional offices in their districts for the release of their long-awaited amounts.

Meanwhile, regional offices also mediated to ensure the start of monthly grant as well as clearing pending dues of Rs 937,500 to five applicants from Faisalabad, Jhang, Multan and Rawalpindi districts.

The spokesman said that Rs347,000 had been paid to three different complainants of Faisalabad, Bhakkar and Mianwali on the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab under the head of funeral grant, while Muhammad Azhar Gulshan of Bahawalpur and Rafiq Ahmad of Multan had been given Rs 229,865 as farewell grant by the Punjab Benevolent Fund Board, the spokesperson added.

