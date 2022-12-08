Rs 600m road project to kick off soon in Burewala, says chairman NA Committee

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman, National Assembly Standing Committee for Science and Technology Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem said on Thursday that sixteen kilometre long carpeted road from Mana More to Jamlera would be built at a cost of Rs 600 million to facilitate motorists and transportation of business goods.

Talking to newsmen here, he said that the road had remained a source of public nuisance for the villagers of a dozen villages around for over a decade but promised that work would begin on the project within the ongoing month and would be completed in the shortest possible time.

He said that the government was committed to put in place a quality road infrastructure in less developed areas with more rural outlook to provide better farm-to-market access to farmers to enable them get good price of their agriculture production.