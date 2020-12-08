UrduPoint.com
Rs 62m Project To Promote Medicinal Plants Cultivation In Progress

Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Rs 62m project to promote medicinal plants cultivation in progress

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Director Fruit and Vegetables Multan Muhammad Jameel Ghauri Tuesday said Punjab government's plan to promote cultivation of medicinal plants was in progress and 10 demonstration plots have been developed in each of six selected districts under Rs 62 million project.

In a statement, he said cultivation of medicinal plants including Holy Basil (Tulsi), Psyllium husk (Ispaghol), Black cumin or Nigella (Kalonji), Ajowan Caraway or Bishop's Seed ( Ajwayen), Flax (Alsi), and Fennel (Saunf) was in progress at demonstration plots in Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Faisalabad.

He said that 10 demonstration plots, each measuring two Kanals have been set up in each of the districts and farmers were being provided free agriculture implements including seed, fertilizers, pesticides and others.

He further disclosed that machinery was also being provided for research and extracting oil from Neem, Moringa (Sohanjna) and other medicinal plants.

He said that over 300 kanal area in Multan, Bahawalpur, and Khanewal has also been brought under medicinal plants' cultivation by farmers on self help basis.

Ghauri said that advisory services were being provided to farmers regularly. He asked farmers to ensure balanced application of fertilizers and water be applied when needed. He further advised farmers to perform hoeing to remove weeds.

