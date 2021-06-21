UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 8 Billion Will Be Spent On Different Development Projects In Attock During Next Financial Year

Umer Jamshaid 30 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:40 PM

Rs 8 billion will be spent on different development projects in Attock during next financial year

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari on Monday said that Rs 8 billion will be spent on different development projects in Attock During the next financial year

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari on Monday said that Rs 8 billion will be spent on different development projects in Attock During the next financial year.

These projects include establishment of 200 bedded Mother and Child Hospital , upgradation of DHQ Hospital , upgradation of nursing school to college level and many other projects .

He was addressing a gathering at village Dakhner after the ground breaking of a carpet road which will be built at the cost of Rs 50 million.

He said that the state of the art mother and child hospital will be completed in two years and soon its foundation stone will be laid while the upgradation of DHQ Hospital will be started in the coming August.

He said that a trauma center will be built in DHQ Hospital and Gondal where all facilities will be available to handle any type of medical emergencies.

Bokhari said, a house for the orphans will be built at the cost of Rs 400 million in Attock having all facilities and said that Attock to Haji Shah and Jhala Khan Chowk to Bahtar road will be carpeted at the cost of millions of rupees which will benefit thousand of families of the area.

He said that Punjab govt has given approval for establishment of Attock University and work on this project will be started soon.

He said, Punjab govt will gradually upgrade eight thousand public sector school to ensure better educational facilities specially in remote areas. He said, a sports stadium will be built in Dhok Fateh and said that hockey stadium has been completed while work on cricket stadium is in progress. Yawar said , this govt is committed to provide facilities to the people at village level to stop and discourage the trend of migration to cities.

While talking about the performance of Punjab govt under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar , he said that when we took over Punjab was under debt of Rs 2500 billion while today we have Rs 125 billion in surplus and said that by the end of this year every citizen of Punjab will have Insaf Health Card which is a big achievement of this govt.

Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari emphasised upon the people not to believe in rumours , shun sectarianism and remain united for the development of the country .

Related Topics

Cricket Hockey Chief Minister Sports Punjab Road Progress Attock August All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

AJK EC asks Chief Secretaries, Commissioner Isb t ..

4 minutes ago

Goal of EU's New Sanctions Against Belarus is To D ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs cleanliness of Nullahs befo ..

4 minutes ago

Ailing patient of Sanghar sent to Karachi for trea ..

4 minutes ago

AJK EC seeks deployment of army, paramilitary forc ..

4 minutes ago

CEO Pakistan Railways to hold katchery on June 23 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.