Rs 8 billion will be spent on different development projects in Attock during next financial year

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari on Monday said that Rs 8 billion will be spent on different development projects in Attock During the next financial year.

These projects include establishment of 200 bedded Mother and Child Hospital , upgradation of DHQ Hospital , upgradation of nursing school to college level and many other projects .

He was addressing a gathering at village Dakhner after the ground breaking of a carpet road which will be built at the cost of Rs 50 million.

He said that the state of the art mother and child hospital will be completed in two years and soon its foundation stone will be laid while the upgradation of DHQ Hospital will be started in the coming August.

He said that a trauma center will be built in DHQ Hospital and Gondal where all facilities will be available to handle any type of medical emergencies.

Bokhari said, a house for the orphans will be built at the cost of Rs 400 million in Attock having all facilities and said that Attock to Haji Shah and Jhala Khan Chowk to Bahtar road will be carpeted at the cost of millions of rupees which will benefit thousand of families of the area.

He said that Punjab govt has given approval for establishment of Attock University and work on this project will be started soon.

He said, Punjab govt will gradually upgrade eight thousand public sector school to ensure better educational facilities specially in remote areas. He said, a sports stadium will be built in Dhok Fateh and said that hockey stadium has been completed while work on cricket stadium is in progress. Yawar said , this govt is committed to provide facilities to the people at village level to stop and discourage the trend of migration to cities.

While talking about the performance of Punjab govt under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar , he said that when we took over Punjab was under debt of Rs 2500 billion while today we have Rs 125 billion in surplus and said that by the end of this year every citizen of Punjab will have Insaf Health Card which is a big achievement of this govt.

Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari emphasised upon the people not to believe in rumours , shun sectarianism and remain united for the development of the country .