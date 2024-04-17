Open Menu

Rs 80mln Released For Relief Activities In NMDs

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 08:16 PM

Rs 80mln released for relief activities in NMDs

Director Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sobia Hassam on Wednesday informed that an amount of Rs 80 million has been released for relief activities in Newly Merged Districts (NMDs)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Director Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sobia Hassam on Wednesday informed that an amount of Rs 80 million has been released for relief activities in Newly Merged Districts (NMDs).

She said the amount has been handed over to the relevant district administration for carrying out relief activities in their respective jurisdictions.

The amount contained Rs 20 mln each for North and South Waziristan, Rs 5 million for Kurram district, Rs 10.5 mln for Khyber district and Rs 10 mln each for Bajaur and Mohmand districts.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Million

Recent Stories

Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most p ..

Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most parts of country:PMD

1 minute ago
 KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in ..

KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in merged districts: PDMA

1 minute ago
 SECP grants registration to first digital insurer

SECP grants registration to first digital insurer

1 minute ago
 Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attract ..

Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attracts tourists, archealogy lovers

1 minute ago
 3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19

3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19

1 minute ago
 Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record ..

Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record rains

12 minutes ago
Primary exams underway in Larkana

Primary exams underway in Larkana

6 minutes ago
 Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari cele ..

Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari celebrate centuries-old festival

6 minutes ago
 T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Bab ..

T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Babar Azam

6 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to amend Local Government Act ..

Punjab govt decides to amend Local Government Act 2022

6 minutes ago
 Arslan stresses beautification of Sukkur's roads

Arslan stresses beautification of Sukkur's roads

12 minutes ago
 Focus on assuring quality education need of hour: ..

Focus on assuring quality education need of hour: Minister

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan