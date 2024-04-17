Rs 80mln released for relief activities in NMDs

Director Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sobia Hassam on Wednesday informed that an amount of Rs 80 million has been released for relief activities in Newly Merged Districts (NMDs)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Director Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sobia Hassam on Wednesday informed that an amount of Rs 80 million has been released for relief activities in Newly Merged Districts (NMDs).

She said the amount has been handed over to the relevant district administration for carrying out relief activities in their respective jurisdictions.

The amount contained Rs 20 mln each for North and South Waziristan, Rs 5 million for Kurram district, Rs 10.5 mln for Khyber district and Rs 10 mln each for Bajaur and Mohmand districts.