Rs4.5 bln project launched to improve gas pressure in Kemari, Liyari, Malir areas: Musadik Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik Thursday informed the National Assembly about a project launched at a cost of Rs4.5 billion aimed at improving gas pressure in the Kemari, Liyari, and Malir areas of Karachi.
In response to a calling attention notice regarding the closure of gas supply in old areas and villages of Karachi, particularly Kemari, Liyari, and Malir, he said that the project is scheduled to be completed by October of the current year, and gas pressure will be enhanced in these areas as a result.
He expressed his commitment to resolving the issue promptly by holding a meeting with the management of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) to identify short-term solutions.
He also highlighted the rapid depletion of gas reserves in the country, noting an annual depletion rate of 14 to 15 per cent in the pipelines of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and SSGC.
The minister emphasised the importance of blending domestic gas with imported LNG to ensure uninterrupted gas supply, prioritizing access for the middle and lower classes. He mentioned that the government has imposed a ban on new gas connections to ensure that existing consumers continue to receive gas supply.
APP/zah-sra
