RTA Notifies Fares New Fares For Petrol Operated Public Transport

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 10:50 AM

RTA notifies fares new fares for Petrol operated public transport

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :In the wake of the current petroleum price increase district administration with the consultation of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and transporters Unions Thursday issued a revised fare list for petrol operated.

After the increase in the petroleum price District Administration with the consultation of RTA has decided to increase the fares of petrol-operated local and intercity routes as well where the fares of CNG-operated vehicles remained the same.

According to the revised fare list for petrol operated the new fare from Abbottabad to Supply, Mandian, Nawanshahr, Dobhattar, Kakul Main Gate, Muslim Abad and Banda Amlok would be 35 rupees while from Nawanshahr Banni to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) new fare would also be 35 rupees.

Similarly, Abbottabad to Salhad and Malik Pura fare has been increased from 15 to 18 rupees, Abbottabad to Kakul village and Harno 46, Abbottabad to Mirpur and Dhamtoor 41 rupees, Abbottabad to Kalapul Murree road and Salhad would be 23 rupees and from Abbottabad to Banda Phugwarian the fares would be 20 rupees.

Intercity transport fares have also been increased from Abbottabad to Mansehra, Rawalpindi, Haripur, Islamabad and Peshawar whereas the fares were also increased after the recent increase in the petroleum products and CNG price.

Public transport drivers are directed to paste the revised fare list at the windscreen of the vehicle which is visible to all commuters.

