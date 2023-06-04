UrduPoint.com

RTA, Traffic Police Return Extra Fares To Passenger

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2023 | 04:10 PM

RTA, Traffic Police return extra fares to passenger

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The team of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Traffic Police on the second day of an ongoing campaign against overloading and overcharging transports conducted a joint inspection of passenger vehicles on different roads of the city.

The inspection team, led by RTA Secretary Pir Khalid Qayyum along with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters Syed Sagheer Gilani, checked several vehicles on the routes of Peshawar, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, RawalPindi, Islamabad, and Lahore.

During the inspection, a fine was imposed on various vehicles which were found overloaded and overcharging the passengers.

The extra fares were collected from the transporters and returned to the passengers.

The RTA secretary and DSP Headquarters also talked with the passengers and listened to their problems.

The RTA Secretary said the regular monitoring of overcharging, overloading, and vehicles' fitness would be ensured.

He warned that strict action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination.

