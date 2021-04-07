UrduPoint.com
Russia To Continue Practice Of Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercises With Pakistan - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Russia will continue the practice of joint anti-terrorist exercises with Pakistan to strengthen the republic's potential, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Pakistani newspaper news International.

"We will continue to provide assistance in strengthening the anti-terrorist potential of the Pakistani law enforcement agencies through joint exercises including 'Druzhba' (Friendship) and the 'Arabian Monsoon'," Lavrov said.

Lavrov also said Moscow and Islamabad enjoyed friendly and constructive relations.

"The past year saw a record volume of bilateral trade: it grew by 46% and reached $790 million.

We are making necessary efforts to start the construction of the North-South gas pipeline - the flagship project in the energy sector. We hope that all remaining technical issues will be agreed upon in the very near future. Russian companies are ready to participate in the modernization of the energy sector and the railroad system of Pakistan," he said.

Lavrov arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the top Russian diplomat will hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart and with the country's top political and military leadership.

