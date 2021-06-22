UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Delegation From Locomotive Company Visits PR's Diesel Shed

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Russian delegation from locomotive company visits PR's diesel shed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :A ten-member Russian delegation from Sinara Transport Machines, STM, visited Pakistan Railways (PR) Karachi's Diesel shed, Divisional Superintendent (DS) Karachi office.

STM is a leading name in Russia's transport engineering sector for its expertise in building and maintenance of electric and diesel locomotives, said a news release on Tuesday.

Delegation highly admired ardous works and efforts of staff and labour in carrying out routine maintenance and troubleshooting of locomotives. During visit of control room in DS office, members of delegation were inspired from manually controlling and observing the location of passenger and freight trains within the division.

The delegation expressed its deep interest in working with PR and offered its services wherever required in rolling stock of Pakistan Railways.

DS Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul thanked the delegation for its offer and added that their cooperation and collaborative working of PR and STM would pave a new way for strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia.

