SAC Organizes Drama Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A one-day drama festival was organized at the Sargodha Arts Council (SAC) Cultural Complex

where various arts societies presented their plays, attracting a large audience from the city.

In collaboration with the Punjab Council of Arts, drama “Gumaan” presented by Chaj Forum

secured the first position at the Punjab Drama Festival held here on Monday.

The second position was achieved by Anjum Arts Society’s drama “Laado,” while the

third position was attained by the team from Khushab.

The judges for the event were Director Arts Council Asad Ahmad Malik, renowned writer

and director Mehr Asif Hanif, Jehanzeb Qamar, and artist Inam Khan.

The writer of Chaj Forum’s drama was Maliha Naveen and director was Bilal Manzoor while the

cast included Qasim Ali Hanif Zia, Farukh Nomi, Komal Raja, Saba Ahmad, Dil Awaiz, Nadeem

Kamboh, Aslam Prince, Asghar Chatta, Zahid Gul, Zahid Qureshi, Arsalan, Arshad Qureshi,

Saleem Khan and Ashraf Qureshi.

