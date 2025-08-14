Four Women Injured As Tractor-trolley Overturns
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) At least four women sustained injuries as their cotton-laden tractor-trolley overturned on the National Highway passing through Khairpur Tamewali.
The official sources of Rescue 1122 said that the tractor-trolley was on way on the highway when it overturned in Khhaji Wala area of Khairpur Tamewali tehsil, leaving four women wounded.
“The tractor-trolley overturned when its steering excel was broken,” they said.
They further said that soon after receiving information on helpline, the rescuers along with ambulance and rescue machinery rushed to the scene and provided first aid to the injured women, adding that three of them were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khairpur Tamewali due to critical condition.
The tractor-trolley carrying fifteen to sixteen women and cotton yield was coming from Cholistan area when it turned turtle, they concluded.
