PHP Hold Blood Donation, Free Medical Camp On 79th Independence Day
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Patrolling Highway Police (PHP) Rawalpindi Region marked 79th Independence Day by holding a blood donation and a free medical camp. Special prayers were offered for the country’s security and prosperity on special day.
At Chowk Pandori Patrolling Post, a blood donation and medical camp was organized.
DSP Patrolling Muhammad Irfan Butt graced the occasion as chief guest and personally donated the blood.
The drive, held in collaboration with Sundas Foundation Islamabad, was led by Director Aftab Hussain and Admin Manager Khizr Hayat, along with their team. A total of 50 donors contributed blood during the event.
The free medical camp was also arranged on the occasion.The initiative enabled police personnel and the public to receive check-ups and free medicines.
National Junior Squash Championship to start in Lahore from August 17
