Muzaffargarh Marks Independence Day With Marqa-e-Haq Celebrations

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The central ceremony for Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and the “Marqa-e-Haq” was held with zeal and passion at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandia, Aun Hameed Dogar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usman Tahir Jappa, DPO Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah performed the flag-hoisting.

A police contingent presented the salute, and prayers were offered for national security and prosperity.

At District Council Hall, students presented national songs, tableaus, and speeches.

MPA Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandia called the Independence Day “historically significant” due to the “Battle of Truth.” He lauded the Pak Army and political leadership for foiling enemy designs and praised CM Maryam Nawaz’s exceptional governance.

“Every citizen must play their part in putting Pakistan on the path to progress,” he added.

DC Usman Tahir Jappa said the celebrations, held under CM Maryam Nawaz’s directions, honored the sacrifices that secured Pakistan. “No power can now cast an evil eye on our country. The Pakistan Army proved our borders, skies, and seas are secure,” he said, urging citizens to love and protect the nation.

DPO Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah praised students’ performances, saying they revived memories of 1947. “Today was a day of gratitude and pride. The Pakistan Army, alongside the nation, has safeguarded our freedom,” he said, vowing to unite against all ills.

Later, a rally led by the DC toured the city, featuring flag-adorned government vehicles and motorcyclists. Flags and caps were distributed among children during the festivities.

