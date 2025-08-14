MCCI, MNSUA celebrate 78th Independence Day, Marqa-e-Haq

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Dignified flag-hoisting ceremonies were held at the Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) to mark 78th Independence Day and Marqa-e-Haq.

The event was attended by President MCCI Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh, Vice President Azhar Baloch, former President of FPCCI and MCCI Mian Tanveer Sheikh, prominent business leaders and members of the trade community.

The ceremony commenced with the national anthem, followed by the flag hoisting. A special prayer for the peace, prosperity and progress of the country was led by Mian Tanveer Sheikh. A celebratory cake was also cut to mark the occasion.

Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh said, “Pakistan belongs to all of us, and it is our collective responsibility to work unitedly for its development, prosperity, and stability.” He emphasized that the great sacrifices made for independence serve as a constant reminder to contribute with hard work, integrity and unity, ensuring the country’s advancement. He reaffirmed that the business community would continue playing a vital role in strengthening the national economy.

Vice President Azhar Baloch said that Independence Day was is only a celebration but also a reaffirmation of the commitment to utilize all capabilities for Pakistan’s economic and social progress.

The ceremony was attended by Romana Tanveer Sheikh, Bakhtawar Tanveer, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain and other distinguished personalities.

The gathering concluded with a strong message of unity, patriotism, and commitment towards building a prosperous Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) marked Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with a series of spirited events led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali. The celebrations began with a flag-hoisting ceremony, followed by speeches, national songs, skits, and tributes to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their decisive victory in the 2025 war.

Sports competitions, including cricket, tug-of-war and badminton, brought together faculty, staff and students, with the administration team winning the cricket match. The Plant for Life Society distributed thousands of free plants and launched a campus-wide and city-wide plantation drive.

Certificates and shields were awarded to high-achieving students, while participants pledged to protect and strengthen Pakistan’s independence. The university administration emphasized that such events foster unity, patriotism, and social values essential for national progress.