SAFRON sub-committee visits Peshawar to discuss development projects in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Senate Standing Committee of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) sub-committee visited Peshawar on Thursday and was given a comprehensive briefing on the development projects in the merged districts.

The sub-committee emphasized the importance of digitization and more effective monitoring of projects, promising support to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in securing Federal funds for the province, especially the newly merged districts.

The convener of the sub-committee, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar, and committee member Senator Shamim Afridi, were briefed on the various development projects underway in the merged districts of Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Orakzai, Kurram, and North and South Waziristan.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Muhammad Zubair Asghar Qureshi, secretaries, and other officials also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the sub-committee stressed the importance of utilizing digital technology to monitor the progress of projects effectively.

The members also assured the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of their support in securing funds for the province, particularly for the merged districts, which have suffered from decades of neglect and underdevelopment.

Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar stated that the committee is committed to ensuring that the development funds allocated by the federal government are utilized efficiently and effectively in the merged districts.

She also emphasized the importance of monitoring the progress of these projects to ensure that they are completed on time and to the satisfaction of the local population.

Senator Shamim Afridi also expressed his commitment to supporting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in implementing development projects in the merged districts.

He stressed the importance of providing the local population with basic amenities such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry expressing his appreciation for the subcommittee's visit highlighted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's commitment to completing all ongoing development projects in the merged districts on time and to the highest standards.