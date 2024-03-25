Open Menu

Sahib Zada Zubair Expresses Concern Over Rising Robbery Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 11:32 PM

Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases

President Jamiat Ulema e Pakistan and Mili Yakjahti Council Sahib Zada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair expressed concern on increasing cases of robbery and extortion

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) President Jamiat Ulema e Pakistan and Mili Yakjahti Council Sahib Zada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair expressed concern on increasing cases of robbery and extortion.

In a statement on Monday he appealed to the high ups to take strict action against such elements and put them behind the bar.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Pakistan Robbery

Recent Stories

Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight ..

Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen

2 minutes ago
 PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from f ..

PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat

2 minutes ago
 KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT

KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT

2 minutes ago
 AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rig ..

AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rights

9 minutes ago
 Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities

Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities

8 minutes ago
 First heroine of Pakistani cinema Asha Posley reme ..

First heroine of Pakistani cinema Asha Posley remembered

2 minutes ago
Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive fiv ..

Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive five-year plan

8 minutes ago
 Kite flying, selling prohibited in AJK Division

Kite flying, selling prohibited in AJK Division

2 minutes ago
 Skills key to tackle poverty, unemployment: DC

Skills key to tackle poverty, unemployment: DC

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes UNSC resolution demanding immedi ..

Pakistan welcomes UNSC resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza

2 minutes ago
 People's welfare govt's top priority: Musadik Mali ..

People's welfare govt's top priority: Musadik Malik

2 minutes ago
 Pb Govt committed to provide relief to citizens am ..

Pb Govt committed to provide relief to citizens amid inflation: Jehangir Khanzad ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan