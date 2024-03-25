Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases

President Jamiat Ulema e Pakistan and Mili Yakjahti Council Sahib Zada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair expressed concern on increasing cases of robbery and extortion

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) President Jamiat Ulema e Pakistan and Mili Yakjahti Council Sahib Zada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair expressed concern on increasing cases of robbery and extortion.

In a statement on Monday he appealed to the high ups to take strict action against such elements and put them behind the bar.

APP/nsm