Sahib Zada Zubair Expresses Concern Over Rising Robbery Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 11:32 PM
President Jamiat Ulema e Pakistan and Mili Yakjahti Council Sahib Zada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair expressed concern on increasing cases of robbery and extortion
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) President Jamiat Ulema e Pakistan and Mili Yakjahti Council Sahib Zada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair expressed concern on increasing cases of robbery and extortion.
In a statement on Monday he appealed to the high ups to take strict action against such elements and put them behind the bar.
APP/nsm
