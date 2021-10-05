UrduPoint.com

Saifullah Brothers Condole Over Demise Of Iqbal Ebrahim

Former federal minister and Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association Salim Saifullah Khan and former federal minister for petroleum and natural resources, Anwar Saifullah Khan on Tuesday expressed profound grief over the demise of Iqbal Ebrahim, Chairman Orient Textile Mills

In their condolence message, Salim Saifullah and Anwar Saifullah said that Iqbal Ebrahim played a prominent role in the development of the textile industry in Pakistan.

They also appreciated the efforts well taken by him for the growth and development of his industrial group which is not only providing employment to thousands of workers but also playing a prominent role in the economic development of Pakistan in general and the province of Sindh in particular.

They said the Textile industry has lost a real jewel whose services will be remembered for long.

Khan Brothers prayed to the Almighty Allah for His utmost blessings to the departed soul and to give courage to all the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss.

