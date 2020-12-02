UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Salim Saifullah Condoles Death Of Sharif Brothers' Mother

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Salim Saifullah condoles death of Sharif brothers' mother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Former Federal Minister Salim Saifullah Khan Wednesday called on President of PML-N Mian Shahbaz Sharif and condoled with him the death of his mother.

Salim Saifullah, once a close aide of PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif offered Fateha for the mother of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif and expressed grief over the sad demise, said a news release issued here.

He also extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members on behalf of his family members.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz May Family Sad

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

6 minutes ago

CDA takes strict notice of trees chopped off in Bl ..

5 minutes ago

CM's aide for timely completion of Charsadda road ..

5 minutes ago

ICCI organizes seminar to raise awareness on HIV/A ..

5 minutes ago

PM approves Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipl ..

5 minutes ago

Lollywood Armeena Khan is happy over ending year o ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.