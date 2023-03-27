UrduPoint.com

Sanam Saeed Gets All The Praise As 'Barzakh' Makes It To World Premiere

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Sanam Saeed gets all the praise as 'Barzakh' makes it to World Premiere

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Staring one of the most acclaimed Names in the industry Sanam Saeed, the web series 'Barzakh' just got its spot for world premier which left everyone in awe.

Known as one of the finest actresses in the Pakistani showbiz industry, Sanam Saeed recently shared a glimpse of the world premiere of her web series, which is an enormous achievement regarding her journey from television screens to the silver screen and now shining at the global level.

Taking it to social media, Saeed shared her stunning appearance over her Instagram account while feeling honoured to represent South Asian talent in such a big global event being held in France.

"World Premiere of the first two episodes of our series Barzakh. It was such a privilege to be representing South Asia here at this incredible Series Mania festival", captioned the actor.

Right after 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' actress shared the BTS of the event along with her ravishing look from the premiere captioning, "It always seems impossible until it's done", which various celebrities along with fans started praising the artist.

While Cybil Chaudhary admired Sanam Saeed stating her premiere look as stunning, other celebs including Sajal Ali, Zara Tareen & Sarwat Gilani also complimented the actress by sharing heart & fire emojis.

Produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan, this web series will be competing for the audience and student jury awards along with the best series, best director, best actress, and best actor during the festival.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire World Showbiz Social Media France Student Sanam Saeed Sajal Ali Sarwat Gilani Silver Event TV From Industry Best Asia Instagram

Recent Stories

Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Cham ..

Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Championship kicks off

10 minutes ago
 Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in ..

Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in train fares

11 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentiona ..

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentional destruction of historic, nat ..

40 minutes ago
 CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability workshop, AI Minecraft Challenge for ..

55 minutes ago
 NYUAD marks Ramadan with Ramadaniyyat: 4-day event ..

NYUAD marks Ramadan with Ramadaniyyat: 4-day events themed Al-Andalus

1 hour ago
 EDGE fortifies its technology, defence portfolio b ..

EDGE fortifies its technology, defence portfolio by acquiring TRUST Internationa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.