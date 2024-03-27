Sanghar Police arrest eight drug peddlers, recover liquor

(@FahadShabbir)

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested eight drug peddlers and recovered liquor and other harmful items including gutka, marijuana from their possession.

According to details, District Police led by SSP Sanghar Ejaz Ahmed Shaikh, launched crackdown against criminals and narcotics.

In this connection, SHO Shah pur Chakar while conducting a raid in his jurisdiction arrested marijuana dealer Zohaib Hassan Khokhar and recovered 550 packets of Marijuana.

Incharge CIA Sanghar Akber Khan Marri held an accused Ali Sher Khaskheli and recovered 1100 packets of Gutka from his possession while SHO taluka PS Muhammad Azam Bhangwar arrested Vijay Kumar possessing 550 packets of gutka mainpuri.

Meanwhile, SHO Peero Mal Muhammad Ishaq Sangrasi held a suspect Abdul Waheed Khaskheli and recovered 440 packets of gutka mainpuri while SHO Beraani Waseem Ahmed Arbab arrested a drug peddler Shafi Muhammad Magsi and recovered 500 gutka from his possession.

Similarly, SHO Sanghar Gulzar Ali Marri arrested a drug peddler Abdul Haque Tahlani and recovered 20 liters of illicit liquor. SHO Khipro Rahim Hussain apprehended an accused Shahbaz Jat and recovered 660 packets of Mainpuri gutka from his possession while in another drive, drug peddler Soomro Kohli was nabbed by police with 30 liters of illicit liquor.

Police have registered cases against suspects under narcotics control act and started further investigations.

