Sanjrani Congratulates National Press Club's Newly Elected Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Mohammad Afridi have congratulated the newly elected officials of the National Press Club Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Mohammad Afridi have congratulated the newly elected officials of the National Press Club Islamabad.

In a statement, Chairman congratulated new officials of the National Press Club, including President Anwar Raza, vice president Azhar Jatoi, Ghazanfar Abbas and Nazir Ahmed, general secretary Khalil Raja, finance Secretary Nayyer Ali and other newly elected office bearers.

Chairman Sanjrani expressed his hope that the newly elected body will play a vital role in addressing the issues faced by journalists and ensuring the quality of journalism.

He emphasized the importance of journalism and its organizations in addressing the problems of journalists. The Chairman also highlighted the Senate's efforts in resolving the problems faced by journalists and urged the journalist community to continue its role in promoting the positive image of the country.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman Afridi congratulated the National Press Club President Anwar Raza and other office bearers on their victory and wished them success in their future endeavours.

