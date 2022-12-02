Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sajrani on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of legendary actor Afzaal Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sajrani on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of legendary actor Afzaal Ahmed.

In a condolence message,Senate Chairman said that Afzaal Ahmed was a famous actor of film, tv and stage.

His death has created a void that can never be filled.

Chairman paid tribute to the services of the legendary actor saying Afzaal Ahmed's acting skills were acknowledged by a vast majority. His outstanding services in the showbiz world will always be remembered.

Chairman prayed Allah Almighty to rest the deceased in eternal peace and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the Senate, Senator Ishaq Dar and Leader of the Opposition Senator Dr Shahzad Wasim have also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of renowned actor Afzaal Ahmed.