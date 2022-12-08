UrduPoint.com

SAPM Hints To Make PSM Operational

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 06:40 PM

SAPM hints to make PSM operational

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi on Thursday announced that steps would be taken to make the dysfunctional Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) operational in next six months.

He made this announcement while addressing a news conference at the Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) after taking briefing about the performance of dysfunctional PSM from concerned officers.

The SAPM said that the PSM was dysfunctional since 2015, all out efforts would be made to operationalize this national asset.

Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said that the Ministry of Industries would submit its recommendations for operationalization of PSM to the Prime Minister.

He said that steps would also be taken to enhance the exports from the country. The economic challenges being faced by the country needed collective efforts of all stakeholders.

The SAPM said that the stakeholders were being consulted by the government for reviving the industries in the country.

To a question, he replied that energy crisis was among the major challenges being faced by the country, and for its resolution, reviving the Iran–Pakistan gas pipeline was the best solution.

