SAPM Jawad Meets Pakistani Community In Jeddah

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab Malik has emphasized that the close coordination and robust exchange of ideas among the stakeholders of overseas employment was of essential to ensure capitalization of the opportunities for Pakistani manpower in the market of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He assured the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia that the government of Pakistan was fully committed to support Pakistani community in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and other countries.

The SAPM said this in a meeting with Pakistani community in Jeddah on Sunday. He also interacted with Saudi employers and HRM Exec with focus on developing Pakistani workforce in KSA.

During the meeting, the SAPM highlighted the importance of human resource development as per requirements of Saudi market and economy.

He interacted with the Pakistani community on wide range of issues including issues faced by expatriates.

He shared the ongoing efforts being made by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis to look after the interests of overseas Pakistanis, particularly those living in the Kingdom and ensure their welfare.

The event was attended by a cross-section of the Pakistani diaspora in Jeddah, including businessmen, professionals, and entrepreneurs.

The SAPM’s visit to KSA is part of an effort to further strengthen manpower employment cooperation between the two countries.

