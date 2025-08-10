Sarfraz Bugti denounces ‘propaganda’ over missing persons in Balochistan

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, denounced the ‘propaganda’ targeting the state under the pretext of the missing persons issue.

Speaking to journalists during his visit to Bhit Shah for the Urs celebrations of Sufi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Bugti reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to peace, good governance, and inclusive dialogue.

Bugti emphasized that the provincial government remains open to engaging with any group willing to operate within the constitutional framework.

“Anyone who wants to talk to the state must first lay down arms, and we will embrace them. The doors of dialogue have never been closed,” he stated.

Accompanied by Sindh’s Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Balochistan Planning Minister Mir Zahoor Buledi, and Irrigation Minister Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, Bugti expressed concern over the uneven media portrayal of the missing persons issue.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has more missing persons than Balochistan, but the media doesn’t focus on it. In Balochistan, however, the issue is exploited to malign the state,” he said.

Bugti also challenged the inconsistent framing of terrorism across provinces, reaffirming his government’s resolve to restore law and order.

“The state has tasked us with establishing peace, and we are fully committed to fulfilling this responsibility,” he declared.

Sarfraz Bugti condemned the recent Degari tragedy, in which innocent civilians were killed, calling it an act of “barbarism and cruelty” that violates tribal values.

“We stand with the oppressed, and the perpetrators will be brought to justice,” he pledged.

The Chief Minister highlighted ongoing reforms under the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari, aimed at delivering tangible improvements to citizens’ lives. He announced new air and ferry services for Iran-bound pilgrims, noting that their challenges extend beyond security.

“We have always ensured full security across the 800-kilometer journey, but the problems lie elsewhere,” he explained.

Reiterating PPP’s commitment to press freedom, Bugti urged the media to present a more accurate and comprehensive image of Balochistan.

“Stop viewing Balochistan through the lens of a few individuals. Show the real face of Balochistan to the world,” he said.