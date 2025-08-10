Sarfraz Bugti Denounces ‘propaganda’ Over Missing Persons In Balochistan
Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2025 | 08:00 PM
MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, denounced the ‘propaganda’ targeting the state under the pretext of the missing persons issue.
Speaking to journalists during his visit to Bhit Shah for the Urs celebrations of Sufi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Bugti reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to peace, good governance, and inclusive dialogue.
Bugti emphasized that the provincial government remains open to engaging with any group willing to operate within the constitutional framework.
“Anyone who wants to talk to the state must first lay down arms, and we will embrace them. The doors of dialogue have never been closed,” he stated.
Accompanied by Sindh’s Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Balochistan Planning Minister Mir Zahoor Buledi, and Irrigation Minister Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, Bugti expressed concern over the uneven media portrayal of the missing persons issue.
“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has more missing persons than Balochistan, but the media doesn’t focus on it. In Balochistan, however, the issue is exploited to malign the state,” he said.
Bugti also challenged the inconsistent framing of terrorism across provinces, reaffirming his government’s resolve to restore law and order.
“The state has tasked us with establishing peace, and we are fully committed to fulfilling this responsibility,” he declared.
Sarfraz Bugti condemned the recent Degari tragedy, in which innocent civilians were killed, calling it an act of “barbarism and cruelty” that violates tribal values.
“We stand with the oppressed, and the perpetrators will be brought to justice,” he pledged.
The Chief Minister highlighted ongoing reforms under the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari, aimed at delivering tangible improvements to citizens’ lives. He announced new air and ferry services for Iran-bound pilgrims, noting that their challenges extend beyond security.
“We have always ensured full security across the 800-kilometer journey, but the problems lie elsewhere,” he explained.
Reiterating PPP’s commitment to press freedom, Bugti urged the media to present a more accurate and comprehensive image of Balochistan.
“Stop viewing Balochistan through the lens of a few individuals. Show the real face of Balochistan to the world,” he said.
Recent Stories
UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan A ..
GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand
UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sarfraz Bugti highlights culture and literature as pillars of national unity4 seconds ago
-
NCSW pays tribute to minority women, calls for stronger legal protections on National Minorities Day7 seconds ago
-
One dead another injured in road accident13 seconds ago
-
PNCA to host National Youth Art Exhibition and Competition on August 1115 seconds ago
-
Two members gang involved in house robberies arrested, stolen goods recovered18 seconds ago
-
DC eases revenue process, orders crackdown on encroachments20 seconds ago
-
BISE Shaheed Benazirabad announces results of Matric22 seconds ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti denounces ‘propaganda’ over missing persons in Balochistan24 seconds ago
-
Dr Shahida extends heartfelt tribute to Dr Pfau on anniversary27 seconds ago
-
6 injured in house fire29 seconds ago
-
Opposition perturbed by economic progress: Tarar11 minutes ago
-
Residents voice concern over shisha gatherings threatening youth health50 minutes ago