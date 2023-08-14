SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Like in other parts of the country, the Sargodha district also celebrated the 76th birthday of Pakistan with great zeal and fervour.

After the central ceremony, Pakistan birthday cake-cutting ceremony and flag-hoisting ceremony were arranged at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sargodha where Secretary Board Mohsin Ali and Controller Sargodha Education Board Riaz Qadeer Bhatti were the chief guest and they cut the 76th Pakistan birthday cake and raised Pakistani flag in the air.

The secretary board said Pakistan was a real gift for the Muslims of Subcontinent and said "we should all work hard to make Pakistan a real progressive state".

Riaz Qadeer Bhatti said in his address that Pakistan came into bring on 1947 through efforts of a well-educated and man of willpower Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He believed in the weapon of education and always stressed its promotion in country. A larger number of students were also present.

Meanwhile, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organised a recreational ceremony at its offices. Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali and Director General PHA were the chief guest of the programme. Floats of the four provinces showed the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan. National songs, tableaus, and dramas were also presented by performers. Lok musicians also enthralled the visitors.

People from all walks of life including journalists community arranged special programmes in connection with the Pakistan Independence Day.

A central flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Shah Nikdur Press Club where all journalists, led by senior journalist Roy Hanif Kalyar, hoisted Pakistan's flag and cut a cake.