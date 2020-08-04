LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that a wall be erected in the Governor's House to commemorate the heroic services of the medical professionals and healthcare workers who fought valiantly against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a meeting with Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said the doctors and nurses, who fought to contain coronavirus in the pandemic and served as the first line of defence against the deadly virus, were our national heroes, adding that the wall was a tribute to the selfless services of these medical professionals.

Sarwar said the smart lockdown policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan had yielded positive results in stemming the spread of coronavirus as there was a considerable decline in patients and deaths, adding that the challenge was not over yet.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar urged the public to continue observing government SOPs in order to curb the deadly virus.

Earlier, provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid briefed Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on the measures taken by the Health Department to contain spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said there was a huge decline in coronavirus patients and coronavirus-related deaths, adding that Punjab government was utilizing all resources to curb spread of coronavirus pandemic.

She urged the people to continue observing government SOPs, adding that with the cooperation of the people, the governmemnt will succeed in defeating the deadly virus.