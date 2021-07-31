UrduPoint.com

Sarwar Thanks Kashmiris For Showing Trust On PTI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Sarwar thanks Kashmiris for showing trust on PTI

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday thanked the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for showing their trust on Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) through their votes, which resulted in PTI's electoral victory.

Addressing a press conference here at his camp office, he congratulated all successful candidates in the AJK election and said that PTI has emerged as a "symbol of the federation" with representation in all parts of the country.

The Minister said that PPP now has reduced into a party of the interior Sindh while PML-N had also lost its political grip in Central Punjab as the results of bye-elections in Punjab and Kashmir reflected the trend of future politics.

Sarwar said that the people of Pakistan including AJK and GB had rejected the narrative adopted by Marryam Nawaz in the latest elections as she did not speak a single word against the atrocities of the Modi's government towards the innocent Kashmiris during the AJK election campaign.

He urged the opposition to submit their suggestions for electoral reforms to hold the next general elections through an electronic voting system and granting the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis.

The federal minister while commenting on the recent developments in the neighbouring country said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a clear stance on the Afghanistan issue, adding Pakistan would not become a party in the internal affairs of any country.

He said that economic development and peace in Pakistan were linked with peace in Afghanistan and "We want a stable, peaceful and developed Afghanistan".

The Minister said that India had failed to isolate Pakistan from the peace process in Afghanistan while the world had recognized the role of Pakistan and the forum comprising the USA, Russia and China including Pakistan would pave the way for stability in Afghanistan.

Replying to a question, he said there was no policy in place to privatize the PIA while four new aircraft would be inducted into the national flag carrier this year to make the PIA a profitable organisation.

He said that those involved in the ring road scandal would be dealt with according to law.

