SAU VC awards Ph.D. degrees to four scholars

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri awarded Ph.D. degrees to four more scholars of the university at a simple but impressive ceremony on Thursday.

The degrees conferred to scholars Hidayatullah Kakar, Saima Bano, Sajjad Hussain Rind and Abid Hussain Khoso after completion of their research works and recommendation of the board of Advanced Studies SAU.

Scholar Hidayatullah Kakar of the Department of Social Sciences, Faculty of Crop Production had completed his research under the title "Development of bio-char products made from banana waste leaves and their effects on soil assessment and corn production" and scholar Saima Bano of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics of the same faculty had completed her research on "Genetic experiments in the dehydration of mustard crops during water scarcity".

Besides, scholar Sajjad Hussain Rind of the Department of Plant Protection, Faculty of Crop Protection had completed his research on "Better agricultural practices for control of thrips in onions" while scholar Abid Hussain Khoso of the Department of Agronomy of the Faculty of Crop Production had completed his research on "Strategies for controlling weeds to Increase cotton growth and per acre yield".

Addressing the participants of the ceremony, which also attended among others by the Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Prof. Dr. Muhammad Farooq Soomro, the Vice Chancellor SAU Dr. Fateh Marri advised the recipients to use their research for agricultural development of the country and the improvement of farmers.

He also advised the scholars to pass on the benefits of their research to the agriculture and farming community so that agriculture can be developed and the problems during and post-harvest can be resolved in effective manner.