SAU Vice Chancellor Emphasizes Effective Research In Agriculture Sector

November 21, 2022

SAU Vice Chancellor emphasizes effective research in agriculture sector

The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agricultural University Dr. Fateh Marri has said the food security is posing great threat in Sindh due to climate change and increasing population therefore sincere efforts are required to increase maximum production of crops by introducing new research

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agricultural University Dr. Fateh Marri has said the food security is posing great threat in Sindh due to climate change and increasing population therefore sincere efforts are required to increase maximum production of crops by introducing new research.

He emphasized this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of three days training workshop on Capacity Development Under "Institutional Strengthening of Project Coordination and Monitoring Unit (PCMU) for Water-related policies and Practices focusing Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation (Swat) Project, hosted by Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam on Monday.

Dr. Fateh Marri said that agriculture production per acre of Sindh Province was more than that of Punjab, but according to international standards, this production is not satisfactory. The experts have to work on new commodities for the 100-day crop of wheat and cotton, he underlined.

Considering the scarce resources of water and agricultural land area, he said that experts should advance their research for new commodities of crops, less water consuming crops and less expensive farming methods have to be adopted. It is a matter of concern that World Food and Agriculture has revealed that 17 percent of our production is wasted, he informed.

Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director, University Advancement and Financial Assistance said that all experts related to agricultural irrigation, extension and economic institutions have been agreed that high yielding commodities and agriculture innovation should be promoted for agricultural development of Sindh and the economic development of the people.

Training organizer Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito said that this was the second of four training workshops organized by Sindh Agriculture University in collaboration with PCMU Sindh P&D Department. During the ongoing training workshop, he informed that there will be nine interactive technical sessions for university experts, agriculture irrigation, P&D and SIDA officials and seven different resource persons with vast experience will impart training to participants.

Among others, Ali Nawaz Channa, Director Technical Agriculture Extension, Bakht Ali Solangi, Regional Director Agriculture Marketing, Tariq Ali Dehraj Deputy Director Technical Farm Water Management, Parvez Ahmed Banbhan Assistant Manager Transition SIDA and Ambar Sanam Laghari, Assistant Director SIDA also attended the ceremony.

