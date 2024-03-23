Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan award

(@Abdulla99267510)

On the occasion of Pakistan's 84th Republic Day, 829 individuals who rendered outstanding services to the nation will be awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2024) Saudi Arabia Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was honored with the Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Saturday (today).

During the ceremony at the presidential Palace, President Asif Ali Zardari awarded the Saudi Defence Minister with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir were present thefe among other dignitaries.

During the ceremony held at the Presidential Palace, awards were given to 18 ambassadors of the various countries.

Among the recipients of the Sitara-i-Imtiaz are Tariq Bajwa, Tariq Pasha, Tariq Fatimi, former Chief Minister of Sindh Qaim Ali Shah, former Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Senior Bureau Chief Mushtaq Sukhera, Fawad Hasan Fawad, Iftikhar Arif, Anwar Masood, Ra'hat Ali Khan, Dr.

Muhammad Jehanzib, Zahid Malik, mountaineer Naela Chohan, and others.

Over 80 personalities will be honored with civil awards at the Presidential Palace, with 70 individuals receiving Presidential Awards for Excellence.

Three individuals will receive Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, seven will receive Sitara-i-Imtiaz, and two will receive Hilal-i-Pakistan awards. One individual will receive Hilal-i-Shujaat, 18 will receive Hilal-i-Quaid-e-Azam, and 40 will receive Hilal-i-Imtiaz awards.

Similarly, one person will receive Sitara-i-Pakistan, 20 will receive Sitara-i-Shujaat, and 63 will receive Sitara-i-Imtiaz. Three individuals will receive Sitara-i-Quaid-e-Azam, four will receive Sitara-i-Khidmat, and 25 will receive Tamgha-i-Shujaat.

Besides it, 260 individuals will receive Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, and four will receive Tamgha-i-Khidmat awards for their exemplary services in the field of health.

The various artists and singers will also be honored with awards for their outstanding contributions.