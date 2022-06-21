UrduPoint.com

Saudi Food And Drug Authority To Implement Its Comprehensive Plan During Hajj Season

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Saudi Food and Drug Authority to implement its comprehensive plan during Hajj season

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) continues to implement its monitoring and awareness plan during the Hajj season of 1443 Hijri, as part of the efforts being exerted by the government of Saudi Arabia to harness all capabilities and provide the best services to pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) continues to implement its monitoring and awareness plan during the Hajj season of 1443 Hijri, as part of the efforts being exerted by the government of Saudi Arabia to harness all capabilities and provide the best services to pilgrims.

SFDA is present in air, land and sea ports of entry for pilgrims to Makkah and Madinah, to carry out control and inspection work on food, medicines and medical devices. The authority provides awareness programs, prepares field studies, in addition to participating in joint committees during the Hajj season.

SFDA CEO Dr. Hisham bin Saad Aljadhey indicated that based on the great interest that Saudi Arabia attaches, under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, to serve pilgrims, SFDA made its preparations early by preparing a comprehensive plan for this year's Hajj season, to ensure the safety of the pilgrims' food, medicines and medical products, Saudi Gazette reported .

Dr. Aljadhey affirmed the SFDA's keenness to use best practices to carry out the control tasks over the products under its supervision, in addition to raising awareness of product safety by holding workshops, awareness pavilions and preparing awareness contents, in addition to conducting field studies related to food safety.

SFDA's work during the Hajj season includes inspection of food, medicines and medical devices coming through entry ports, food establishments located in Makkah and Madinah, as well as factories of pre-packaged meals provided for pilgrims and food transport vehicles entering Makkah.

