Saudi Government is at the forefront of building nightclubs, pubs and temples, but considers the construction of shrines for Ahl e Bait to be an innovation& forbidden.Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Construction of shrine of the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon Him) in Janat al-Baqeeh is a collective demand of the Muslim Ummah

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th December, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that declaring the beliefs of Muslim Ummah as heresy and polytheism is a practical proof of malice of Saudi government.

He said that the construction of the shrine of the daughter of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in Janat-ul-Baqi is a collective demand of the Muslim Ummah. He added that the Saudi government is at the forefront of building nightclubs, pubs and temples, but considers the construction of shrines for imams to be an innovation.