Saudi Hajj Ministry Announce Ramadan Guidelines For Umrah And Prayers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

Saudi Hajj Ministry announce Ramadan guidelines for Umrah and prayers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has set guidelines and protocols for issuing Umrah and prayer permits for the month of Ramadan.

Vaccinations are at the top of the priority list as no worshipers are allowed into either Makkah's Grand Mosque or Madinah's Prophet's Mosque without having received at least one dose of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine.

Permits will only be allowed through the Tawakkalna and Eatmarna apps, and will not be provided for unvaccinated individuals, as the latest Tawkkalna update has designated each category with a color code and barcode specific to their health status, Arab news reported .

Unauthorized vehicles will not be allowed in the central region around Makkah, and visitors must arrive on time or risk losing their time slot.

Children will not be allowed to enter either mosques, nor the courtyards around the mosques.

The Ministry of Interior issued a warning that a SR10,000 ($26,671) fine will be issued to pilgrims wishing to perform Umrah without permits, and a SR1,000 fine for worshippers trying to enter the mosques without one.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance issued a statement saying that Taraweeh and Qiyam prayers should not exceed 30 minutes in all mosques in the Kingdom. This comes after King Salman issued a decision to permit Taraweeh prayers in the two holy mosques and reduce them to five tasleemat.

The ministry reminded people for the need to follow the preventive measures to ensure the safety, health and security of those visiting the two holy mosques.

