SBBWU Joins Hands With HEC To Organize Training Workshop For Affiliated Colleges

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 07:15 PM

The Quality Enhancement Cell of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar hosted one day training workshop on "Undergraduate Education Policy" for the principals and faculty members of affiliated government colleges in collaboration with Post-Secondary Education Reform Unit (PERU) at Higher Education Commission, Islamabad and Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Quality Enhancement Cell of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar hosted one day training workshop on "Undergraduate Education Policy" for the principals and faculty members of affiliated government colleges in collaboration with Post-Secondary Education Reform Unit (PERU) at Higher Education Commission, Islamabad and Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The workshop was organized under the series of training workshops being conducted in 5 different regions of KP for the affiliated colleges. The colleges have implemented the AD Programs and 4-year bachelor under the HEC's implementation plan regarding the Higher Education Development in Pakistan to improve the conditions of teaching learning and research for enhanced access and quality.

A total of 55 faculty members from 10 affiliated government girls colleges participated in the interactive workshop.

The Vice Chancellor, SBBWU Dr Naseem Akhtar was the chief guest on the occasion and Dr Zulfiqar Gilani, Program Specialist Academics, PERU, HEC was the guest of honor at the event.

Dr Shafiq, Advisor QAC, Imran Ullah Marwat, Director QAC, HED and Fazl e Hadi, Additional Director, Directorate of Higher Education, HED were also present to witness and support the objectives of the training.

Dr Gillani and Dr Arshad Bashir conducted the training wherein different modules were taught regarding undergraduate education policy including the sequencing of courses, practical learning environments, admissions etc.

Dr Naseem Akhter, VC, SBBWUP lauded the efforts made by HEC, HED and SBBWU team. She stated that SBBWUP was holding the honor for being the first university in KP to establish QEC's in affiliated colleges and had successfully completed trainings in all its affiliated colleges regarding the initiation and functioning of QEC to ensure provision of quality education in all the colleges through the support of HEC; HED KP and Directorate of Colleges KP.

She said, we are ready to put in efforts for all the initiatives taken for the promotion of female education in KP. The ceremony ended with the certificate distribution among the participants.

