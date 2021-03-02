UrduPoint.com
SC Orders Demolishing Of Lawyers' Chambers Illegally Built On Football Ground

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:28 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday maintained the Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict and allowed the administration to demolish the lawyers' chambers illegally built on the football ground in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday maintained the Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict and allowed the administration to demolish the lawyers' chambers illegally built on the football ground in Islamabad.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi dismissed the Islamabad Bar Association's plea against the IHC judgment.

During the course of proceedings, the court ordered demolition of all illegal chambers.

The court also rejected the lawyers' request to grant time to find an alternative place.

The Chief Justice asked on what basis should illegal chambers be maintained? The lawyers had no claim on football ground, he added.

He said that whoever wanted to continue practicing as a lawyer could find another place.

Advocate Shoaib Shaheen counsel for the lawyers said that there were also several courts on the football ground. At this, Justice Gulzar ordered to remove those courts as well.

He asked how could the court provide legal standing to something illegal.

He also asked as to why the illegal chambers should not be removed. The lawyers had no right to stay on the play ground, he added.

