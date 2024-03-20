SC orders NBP to pay pension amount to its 11500 retired employees

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday dismissed the review petition of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) while maintaining the verdict which had ordered for payment of pensions to 11500 retired employees of the bank

The court ordered the NBP to pay the due amount of Rs60 billion to the retired employees within one month.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah announced the verdict after hearing arguments from the respondent.

It may be mentioned here that the NBP had moved a review petition to the SC against the verdict in which it had ordered the bank to pay the pension amount to the retired employees.