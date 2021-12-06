UrduPoint.com

SC Rejects FBR's Appeal Against Sharif Family Regarding Additional Wealth Tax

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 02:40 PM

The Supreme Court on Monday maintained the Lahore High Court's order and dismissed Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) appeal against Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif regarding payment of Additional Wealth Tax

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case filed by FBR. The FBR had pleaded before the court that Kulsoom Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif didn't pay the wealth tax levied on them between 1994 and 1998.

The Lahore High Court, on the writ petition of Kulsoom and Shehbaz had passed a judgment against the FBR claiming that the department failed to submit the proof of the notices for additional tax issued to the PML-N leaders.

During the course of proceedings, the bench remarked that the respondents paid their wealth tax from 1994 to 1998.

Justice Bandial observed that the FBR had issued notices to Kulsoom and Shahbaz for payment of additional wealth tax but never sent them the demand notices.

He said that the court had given FBR the last chance to furnish proof of notices, showing additional taxes levied on Kulsoom and Shehbaz at the previous hearing but it failed to submit any evidence.

The court ruled that it was necessary to issue demand notices for the payment of additional wealth tax.

The court remarked that the FBR could not prove that the demand notices were sent to the respondents.

Subsequently, the court after hearing arguments maintained the LHC order and dismissed FBR appeal.

