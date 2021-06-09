UrduPoint.com
SCA Demands Strict Action Against Corruption In Revenue Department

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:23 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) vice president Muhammad Khan Sarejo on Wednesday demanded strict action against corruption in Revenue department as despite clear directives of the Senior Member board of Revenue, issuance of sale certificates, mutation of record and change of 'Foti Khata' could not be materialized without payment of the bribe.

Addressing a meeting of Sindh Chamber of Agriculture here at Chamber's secretariat, Sarejo said the Senior Member Board of Revenue in a circular clearly directed all revenue officers to resolve matters related to the issuance of sale certificates, change of 'Foti Khata' and mutation of the property within 8 days after submission of the application.

As per the circular, Mukhtiarkars were given 4 days, Assistant Commissioners 2 days and Sub Registrars 8 days to complete the process and issue mentioned documents to the people, Sarejo said.

He said Revenue officers in Badin district were demanding huge amount for issuing sale certificates, change of 'Foti Khata' and mutation of the record while people who were not paying extra money to the revenue officials are not being issued these documents timely.

Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) condemned the attitude of the Revenue officers and demanded of the higher authorities to take notice of the delaying tactics of the revenue officers and implement the circular of the Senior Members without any delay so that people could be provided relief in getting mentioned documents.

Sindh Corruption Agriculture

