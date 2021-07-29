SCCI, SEED, KP Govt to join hand to improve investment climate in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) Programme, a non-profit organisation, in collaboration with provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa joined hand to improve the investment in climate change projects in the province.

The agreement was reached during a roundtable conference organised jointly by SCCI and Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) Programme, at the local hotel on Thursday in Peshawar.

Different stakeholders from the business, government and development community participated in the roundtable discussion.

The roundtable brought essential business voices to the forefront of this discussion while connecting them to the leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and policymakers for a constructive dialogue.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, structured and inclusive public-private dialogues are needed to identify the bottlenecks, opportunities, and possible interventions to improve the business environment and promote women's entrepreneurship.

Speakers highlighted that the private sector plays a vital role in promoting economic growth, reforming the business climate, and strengthening inclusive policymaking.

They termed that dialogue is a key for enhancing business climate as a central driver of development, and this fact emphasizes the importance of inclusive dialogue for building a policy environment conducive to sustainable development.

Through KP Business Voice, SEED, in partnership with SCCI, is steering to strengthen Public-Private Dialogues between the KP business community and the KP government by articulating private sector problems, soliciting policy proposals and routing them to relevant government policymakers through different mechanisms like post/pre-budget assessment, business barometer survey and sector-specific roundtable and policy briefs.

Sherbaz Bilour, President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) said: "Through such dialogues, the transparency, effectiveness, and responsiveness of taxation, regulation, public investment and other public policies for the business community can be improved." SCCI chief said the chamber works as a bridge between public sector & private sector entities. He added that it also serves as an advisory, regulatory, consultative and supportive body for the government and business institutions.

Rabail Riaz, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, "We need to promote gender-sensitive investment climate in KP by integrating and mainstreaming gender analysis in the budget, policy and regulatory reviews on a strategic, systemic and sustainable basis; for the promotion of the women entrepreneurship." She added: "These dialogues can play a crucial role in supporting women's participation in economic activities.".

Hasaan Khawar, SEED Team Leader, highlighted that "Dialogues like these provide an opportunity for KP businesses to articulate the issues and challenges faced by them, open and strengthen dialogue between the KP leadership and the business community, and create synergies between key stakeholders to achieve long-term sustainable growth in the province." SEED is a £15 million programme that aims to support the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to plan and finance the infrastructure and investment it needs for growth, jobs and prosperity.

The expected outcome of the programme is that public and private investments are able to generate greater economic, social, and environmental returns.