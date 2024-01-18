SCCI urges NPO to conduct forensic audit of IPPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Fuad Ishaq has urged National Productivity Organisation (NPO) to conduct a forensic audit of Independent Powers Producers (IPPs).

The SCCI chief demanded the participation of chamber members and the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in training programs conducted under the NPO.

He also called for uninterrupted electricity and gas supply to industries and businesses in the province.

The chamber president lauded the role of NPO for inclusive, innovation-led productivity growth under APO Vision 2025 Outreach Program.

Fuad Ishaq was addressing as chief guest at the launching ceremony of NPO Vision 2025 organised in collaboration with National Productivity Organization at chamber house on Thursday.

Besides, the SCCI senior vice president Sanaullah Khan, vice president Ijaz Khan Afridi, executive members Haji Ghulam Hussain, Qurat Ul Ain, Ismail Safi, and Aurangzeb, Ihsanullah, Nisar Ahmad, Faiz Rasool, Intiaq Muhammad, NPO General Manager Wajih Abbasi, Head of Agro-Food, NPO Fahat Imtiaz, Regional Officer NPO Wasiullah Khan, members of business community, traders and industrialists were present in a large number on the occasion.

During the launching ceremony, NPO GM Wajih Abbasi in his comprehensive multi-media presentation informed the participants regarding Vision APO 2025, which is meant to achieve “inclusive, innovation-led productivity growth in Asia and the Pacific.

Senior officials said NPO has planned to organise 60 events throughout the country in this year, and in this regard, today the organization started by arranging this launching ceremony at SCCI house.

The NPO officials assured in the light of SCCI president recommendations, the organization will take initiatives for conducting forensic audit of IPPs and to ensure KP business community participation in training programs and arranging more sensitization events to enhance national productivity.

Fuad Ishaq addressing the participants said that the energy crisis is a major issue of the country.

He said the power crisis would be addressed by a thorough review of IPPs. KP is currently deprived of its constitutional rights on gas and electricity, the SCCI chief said.

He added KP is surplus in gas and electricity production despite that gas is unavailable to industrial, commercial and domestic consumers in the province whereas the gas tariff increased exorbitantly for KP and it also put into the basket of RLNG, which is completely unjust and not acceptable.

Fuad Ishaq asked the Federal and provincial governments to take steps on an emergent basis and ensure electricity and gas supply to consumers in KP.

On the occasion, the SCCI chief emphasized the need to adopt modern and innovative tools and methods to enhance productivity, in this regard, initiatives and the role of NPO are highly laudable.

He expressed the hope that today's event will prove beneficial and fruitful for the participants and business community which can adopt the latest methods to enhance the quality of products, enhance productivity and meet competitiveness at global level.