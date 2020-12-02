SCCI welcomes Export Development Board

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar said the Export Development board (EDB) will put positive impacts on exports and would be helpful to boost exports besides providing valuable foreign exchange.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the EDB to promote exports.

He said the SCCI welcomed the announcement of the prime minister and hoped that the PM would continue to take such historic initiatives to strengthen the economy, adding that development of industrial process would create employment opportunities in the country.