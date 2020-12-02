UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCCI Welcomes Export Development Board

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:20 PM

SCCI welcomes Export Development Board

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar said the Export Development board (EDB) will put positive impacts on exports and would be helpful to boost exports besides providing valuable foreign exchange.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the EDB to promote exports.

He said the SCCI welcomed the announcement of the prime minister and hoped that the PM would continue to take such historic initiatives to strengthen the economy, adding that development of industrial process would create employment opportunities in the country.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Exchange Exports Sialkot Chamber Commerce Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

11 minutes ago

CDA takes strict notice of trees chopped off in Bl ..

10 minutes ago

CM's aide for timely completion of Charsadda road ..

11 minutes ago

ICCI organizes seminar to raise awareness on HIV/A ..

11 minutes ago

PM approves Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipl ..

11 minutes ago

Lollywood Armeena Khan is happy over ending year o ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.