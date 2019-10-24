School children fall ill with food poisoning in Hyderabad

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Dozens of children staying at a boarding school fell sick with food poisoning after eating unwholesome meal here on Thursday.

The incident happened in a boarding school in Hala Naka area in the limits of Hatri police station.

The police informed that the children were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

Dr Shaukat Lakho, Additional Medical Superintendent, told that 44 students were brought to the hospital and 18 among them were given the medical treatment.

"The students were vomiting before we started the medical treatment by washing their stomachs," he informed.

He said food poisoning appeared to be the reason behind the incident.

Anas, a 9 years old student, told the media that they were served bread and milk and eggs in the morning after which dozens of students fell ill with complaints of stomach pain and vomiting.

The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio took notice of the incident.

He told that the boarding school had been sealed and food samples had been collected and sent to the lab of Sindh Food Authority.

The Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro also visited the hospital.

She was briefed by the Medical Superintendent Dr Mobeen Memon who told her that all the children were in stable condition.

The DC also later visited the boarding school and checked its mess and kitchen.

She warned the school's administration that if their negligence was established after the chemical examination report of the food samples the government would take action.

She directed the Sindh Food Authority to get the food samples examined at the earliest so that action could be taken if the school administration was found negligent.